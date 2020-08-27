Tool burglar faces prison time

A man who raided a Johnson Lane home under construction for tools faces up to five years in prison after he admitted to felony attempted burglary.

Guadalupe Rangel-Lopez, 30, owes at least $5,720 in restitution in connection with the May 12 theft.

As a condition of bail, he is not allowed at a job site unless he’s working there and a superintendent is on scene.

Among the items taken were chop saws, air compressors and other tools.

■ A Carson City woman who paid back $41,253 she embezzled from a Northern Nevada coin company was ordered to spend the next 20 weekends in jail on Tuesday.

Alexandra Hunter Tucker, 27, didn’t explain what she did with the money she stole from Northern Nevada Coin or how she raised the restitution so quickly after her Feb. 27 arrest.

Tucker came into work every day for months while filching gold coins and jewelry, which she sold back to the company.

“She’d come into the office every morning with a smile,” Cindy Rowe said. “We spent years and years to make her a good employee. It makes it tough to trust anyone again.”

District Judge Tod Young said he felt Tucker’s letter didn’t seem very remorseful.

“This letter seems awful cavalier,” he said. “It says she made a mistake. She didn’t make any mistakes. She did what she did on purpose.”

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said the company believes that tucker stole 44 times before she was eventually caught.

Tucker received a suspended 364-day sentence for gross misdemeanor conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

■ A Nevada prison inmate received a 1-3-year sentence for using credit cards he stole in Carson City to make purchases at the Topsy Walmart.

Richard Alan Jager, 28, is serving sentences out of Carson City and Reno in what his defense attorney described as essentially the same crime.

He will get credit for the time he does on the burglary charge in Douglas at the same time as he serves two 1-3-year sentences fo grand larceny of a motor vehicle and burglary.

■ A man who was on probation when he was found in possession of a machete could end up in prison.

Michael Tremaning Cruz, 37, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon in his backpack on Dec. 15, 2019.

Cruz’ attorney said he pleaded guilty to a Carson City offense in 2018 and received a suspended 4-10-year prison sentence.

Attorney Lisa Rassmusen said Cruz faces revocation in that sentence in Carson City where he could be revoked.

Under an agreement, Cruz would serve his time in Douglas concurrently with whatever prison sentence he ends up without.

He was given one day in jail, which was counted as time served.