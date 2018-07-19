TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony gearing up for ROMANTIX series

TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra's 13th SummerFest continues with ROMANTIX, presented in four venues in the Reno-Tahoe-Carson area July 27-Aug. 5. Reno Philharmonic principal cellist Peter Lenz will blow you away with his performance of the Dvorak "Cello Concerto in B Minor." The orchestra also digs into Beethoven's "Symphony No. 1," and offers up the delightful froth of Rossini's "Overture to the Barber of Seville."

A performance will take place at 7 p.m. July 27 at the United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville.

Dvorak's music is known for sweeping drama, passion, and beautiful melodies; and the "Cello Concerto" contains two of his most gorgeous and most recognizable tunes. Regarded by the musical world as the best cello concerto in existence, cellists love it because it shows off all the sounds and colors of their wonderful instrument.

A Reno native, Peter Lenz began his professional cello career at age 13; he has been principal cellist of the Reno Philharmonic since 1982, and of the Reno Chamber Orchestra since 1983. He has also shared the stage with such luminaries as Luciano Pavarotti, Frank Sinatra, Loretta Lynn, and Itzhak Perlman. As a soloist, Peter has performed with numerous regional orchestras, as well as in Reno. He is an active chamber musician, performing with family members (several are professional musicians in the region) and others. And he has a "day job": Peter holds an M.S. degree in mining engineering from UNR and is a senior research scientist with EP Minerals. Peter performs on a Simone Fernando Sacconi cello.

Beethoven's first major work for full orchestra, "Symphony No. 1" sometimes seems to pay homage to the Classical period. But it also clearly previews the wit and humor, the power, and the unique symphonic language that make us know, "That's Beethoven!" Listen for the musical jokes: the Minuet that's way too fast for dancing, and the halting progress of a scale that finally finishes to open the finale.

The "Barber of Seville" features the best of Rossini: singing melodies, bubbly textures, sparkling orchestral colors, and the famous "Rossini Rocket:" the tension builds as instruments gradually join the ensemble, building a long, eye-popping crescendo. It's so popular, you might even have heard it in a Bugs Bunny or Woody Woodpecker cartoon! And why not? The music is as ebullient and mischievous as the opera, his most popular.

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating); $25 for seniors; free for youth ($15 preferred seating). Donations of any size are always appreciated: ticket sales do not fully cover expenses, and donations help provide concerts.