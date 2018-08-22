TOCCATA concluding 13th SummerFest with string of performances

TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra's 13th SummerFest will conclude with a commemoration of the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy.

The concert will open with Alex Eisenberg's virtuosic performance of the Bruch "Violin Concerto No. 1."

A performance is slated for 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, in Gardnerville.

The opening will be followed by Verdi's "Requiem," presented by a 66-voice chorus, large orchestra, and soloists.

"A true showpiece for the master violinist, its lyrical beauty and emotional sincerity make it an audience favorite as well. The piece moves from a fervent, expectant opening section into a middle movement that combines exquisite soaring melodic lines and bravura technical displays with the sweetness of a lullaby. The joyous, dazzling finale builds intensity and speed, getting higher as it gets faster and louder, right up to the fiery end," a TOCCATA press release said.

Eisenberg is once again joining TOCCATA-Tahoe. The violinist studied at both the Moscow Conservatory and the Hochschule for Music in Vienna. He has won numerous awards, including first prize in the Michelangelo Abbado Violin Competition in Sondrio, Italy, the Paolo Brociani special prize for chamber music, and he's also a winner of Concorso Internationale Rameu in France.

As a soloist and chamber musician, Eisenberg has performed with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Vienna Soloists, Moscow Symphony, Odessa Philharmonic, Belgrade Radio Symphony Orchestra, Dubrovnik Festival Orchestra, Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The audience can expect the chorus to sing full voice in the midst of thunderous drums, lightning-strike chords and plunging and climbing runs in the orchestra.

Performances are slated for 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe and 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at St. John's Presbyterian Church in Reno.

The final performance with the 9/11 commemoration will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Cornerstone Church in Incline Village.

General admission is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and free for youth (under age 23); preferred/reserved seating is $40/adults, $15/youth.

Donations of any size are appreciated; organizers said ticket sales don't fully cover production expenses.

For information, call 775-313-9697; email ToccataTahoe@gmail.com; or visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or https://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/.