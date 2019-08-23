Tiregate grand jury recruitment continues

Another round of notices are going out next week to recruit members for a Grand Jury to investigate more than $1 million in tire thefts from Douglas County.

Unlike a regular jury, participation in the grand jury is voluntary.

The first round of notices didn’t result in enough volunteers to seat the grand jury, which typically runs about 17 members.

Douglas County commissioners agreed to fund a grand jury to wrap up the investigation into the Tiregate thefts.

Among a grand jury’s powers is the ability to issue indictments based on its investigation. Grand jury proceedings are conducted in secret.

Most of the work on the probe into the theft was conducted by the Nevada Division of Investigation, which issued a 99-page report after the thefts were uncovered in March 2017.

However, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office declined to prosecute anyone involved in the case in a Dec. 21, 2018, letter.

That information didn’t come to light until the letter was uncovered by The Record-Courier.

After efforts by county officials to get the FBI, the U.S. Attorney General or the Nevada Attorney General interested in the case met with silence, they asked District Judge Tod Young to convene the grand jury.

The 2017-18 grand jury worked on the case, but because the state also was investigating it, didn’t issue any criminal indictments.