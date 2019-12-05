Tips to avoid Porch Pirates

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would like to provide a variety of tips for keeping your holiday packages safe from porch pirates, car thieves and other holiday crime.

Preventing Porch Pirate Tips

Track your package so you know exactly when your parcel is going to arrive.

Remove the package from public view as soon as possible. If possible, have a family member, friend, or neighbor get the item for you insure your package stays safe.

A home with a front door that is visible from the roadway is an easier target. Some delivery services can be instructed to leave packages at specific locations around your home or in a specialized container.

A person can also request a signature on packages (some shippers even make this request).

Your local Post Office or delivery service hub can hold the package until you are able to pick it up. Another alternative is having your package ship to your place of business.

Preventing Car Thieves Tips

Keep all car doors locked and windows closed while in or out of your car.

If you must shop at night, park in well-lighted areas.

Do not leave packages or valuables in the car, lock it in the trunk or put it out of sight.

When leaving or approaching your car, be aware of your surroundings.

Preventing Home Burglary Tips

Practice extra caution when you leave the house, and lock doors and windows.

When leaving home for an extended time, have a neighbor or family member watch your house and pick-up your mail.

Schedule a vacation check with Citizen Patrol at 775-783-6466.

The public can never be too careful, too prepared or too aware. Please keep this safety information in mind and share it with your family, friends, and neighbors.

If you believe your package has been delivered but is missing, first contact your delivery service and confirm delivery of the package. If the delivery service confirms the package was delivered then you need to call 775-782-5126 to file a police report with DCSO as soon as possible.

Thieves are opportunistic and they are looking for an easy target. Try to keep your packages from being their easy target this holiday season.