Tip over mosquito breeding areas

With recent rains, the Douglas County Mosquito Abatement District is reminding residents to check their property for standing water.

Rain can gather in impermeable areas giving mosquitoes a place to breed.

Tipping over watering cans and similar items that can collect water can reduce the chance.

District Director Krista Jenkins said the district will be fogging Westwood area in Minden tonight and doing and aerial application Tuesday morning.

During fogging, district vehicles spray after 9 p.m. Fogging only kills mosquitoes that are flying.

Mosquitoes are known to carry West Nile virus. District officials suggest wearing an insect repellent that contains DEET.

More information is available at dcmosquito.wixsite.com or call 775-782-4642.