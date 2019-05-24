Tip-a-Cop with CoCoMoes benefits Special Olympics

Amy Roby



On Tuesday from 4-8 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office joins forces with CoCoMoes Q restaurant in the Gardnerville Ranchos for a “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser. Volunteers from the DCSO will be on hand to serve restaurant patrons, and all tips collected will benefit Special Olympics Nevada. CoCoMoes Q also will donate 50 percent of the evening’s profits to Special Olympics.

CoCoMoes’ menu features in-house smoked beef brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and pork ribs. Side choices include smoked mac & cheese, Granny Apple coleslaw, baked potato salad, Southern style green beans with bacon and onion, and baked beans. In addition, the restaurant will offer a special $10 plate in honor of the “Tip-A-Cop” event.

CoCoMoes Q is located at 795 Tillman Avenue (corner of Kimmerling and Tillman in the Gardnerville Ranchos). Additional information about the restaurant can be found online at cocomoesgardnerville.com.

Questions about the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser may be directed to Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Wiggins via email at cwiggins@douglasnv.us.

Carson Valley Special Olympics Torch Run

For the fourth consecutive year, DCSO takes part in the Carson Valley Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run on May 31.

Northern Nevada Special Olympics athletes will be joined by local law enforcement officials to carry the “Flame of Hope” torch along U.S. Highway 395. Together, the runners serve as “Guardians of the Flame” as the torch makes its way to Reno for the 2019 Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games scheduled May 31-June 1.

The run starts 9 a.m. at Heritage Park, 1447 Courthouse Alley in Gardnerville, and concludes at the DCSO, 1038 Buckeye Road in Minden. Motorists should expect some short travel delays between those two points that morning between 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

The community is encouraged to show their support for the athletes, their families, and the officers by lining both sides of the highway to cheer along the run route during the event. Signs made by residents of China Spring Youth Camp will be available at Heritage Park prior to the start of the run.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., CoCoMoes Q catering truck will be at Minden Park (across from the DCSO) serving breakfast burritos. The restaurant will donate a portion of their sales to the Special Olympics.

“I just can’t say enough about this event,” said Deputy Wiggins, coordinator for the Torch Run. “It’s a great way to bring our community together. We have deputies coming in to run after their shift, coming in on their day off…when the athletes see the crowds, they just light up. It’s so amazing.”

Opening ceremonies for the 2019 Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games will be held May 31 at Reno High School starting at 7 p.m. Competitions will take place on June 1 at Reno High School and the University of Nevada, Reno.

More information about Special Olympics Nevada, including volunteer opportunities and a detailed schedule of the upcoming Summer games, can be found online at sonv.org.

Free Food Truck Tuesdays at FISH

Due to the overwhelming success of their open house earlier this month, the Friends in Service Helping (FISH) Ranchos Family Service Center is hosting additional Free Food Truck Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m.

Bus Boy’s double decker food truck will serve complimentary dinners on May 28 and June 4; the public is welcome to attend.

RFSC Community Outreach Coordinator Diane Schachterle shared that Bus Boy’s “food was marvelous” at the center’s May 14 open house event; so much so that they ran out of brisket.

Schachterle got some extra food from the center’s freezer and “(the chef) improvised with some delicious chicken and chorizo sandwiches…Bus Boy is a first rate operation.”

The recent questionable weather shouldn’t deter anyone from attending the events.

“Guests can eat in our large hall,” said Schachterle. “Everyone can still have a good time.”

Donations of all kinds (food, clothing, money, etc.) are welcome at the center, and Schachterle expressed gratitude for the community’s generosity. “Such wonderful people here in the Ranchos and all over the county,” she said.

RFSC is located at 921 Mitch Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours extended to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Their number is 775-265-FISH (3474).

Elks host breakfast

The Tahoe Douglas Elks host their monthly breakfast at the Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos, this Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Featuring an omelet bar, the menu also includes biscuits, gravy, hash browns, pancakes, and eggs.

Cost for Elks members is $7 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger; non-Elks members pay $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Proceeds from the breakfast benefit seniors, veterans, and youth throughout the Carson Valley community.

Call 775-782-8191 for information.