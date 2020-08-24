Tip-a-Cop fundraiser Sept. 11 at CoCoMoes

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser event at CoCoMoes Qnique Eats is being held on 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 11 from to benefit Special Olympics. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside local Special Olympic athletes is putting their serving skills to the test to help gather tips and deliver to-go orders.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help support Special Olympics by calling orders into CoCoMoes for to-go meal pick-up. CoCoMoes is located at 795 Tillman Lane in Gardnerville. The number to call orders in is (775) 392-5252. When picking up meals, please mask up and follow COVID-19 restaurant safety guidelines.

Law enforcement and athletes volunteer their time alongside each other at this event to receive tips to raise funds for Special Olympics. All the tips and 50% of the food order costs are donated directly to support local Special Olympic Athletes.

Special Olympics Nevada is proud to offer year-round sports training in a variety of sports thanks to the generous financial support of fundraisers hosted by partners and organizations such as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information about the menu, contact CoCoMoes Qnique Eats at (775) 392-5252 or visit their website at https://www.cocomoesgardnerville.com/#/

Special Olympics Nevada is extending the time of its first-ever “Flame of Hope” virtual run and fundraiser. From now until Sept. 30, Special Olympics is asking the community to support its athletes and programs by registering to walk, run, bike, or swim a 10k, 5k, or the distance of a JR. run.

Participants can log their miles and time by using any fitness tracking device then enter in their miles on the SONV homepage at http://www.sonv.org. The organization is also encouraging all participants to share photos on social media. Community members interested in participating in this event can register for the virtual run at https://bit.ly/3fKpnS6.

The “Flame of Hope” fundraiser was initially added to coincide with the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, which features more than 500 law enforcement officers from 42 agencies throughout the state, alongside SONV athletes, carrying the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope.” To ensure the health and safety of all participants, the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run has been adjusted to virtual participation until 2021.