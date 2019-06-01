Tip a Cop event raises $4,633 for Special Olympics

Special Olympian Curt Allen and Deputy Clayton Ridley wait tables at Cocomoes Q during a fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Marilyn Smith/Special to The R-C

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with CoCoMoes BBQ co-hosted Tip-a-Cop at CoCoMoes Restaurant in Gardnerville on Tuesday. Tip- a-Cop is an annual fundraiser organized to help raise money for Special Olympics. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Special Olympians were on hand to help with seating, getting food orders, busing tables, and fostering good community togetherness. Collaboratively, the event raised a grand total of $4,633.36 with all proceeds donated to Special Olympics.

CoCoMoes BBQ donated 50 percent of all food orders, DCSO and Athlete server tips were donated, and there were two collection boxes. The Carson Valley United Methodist Church came by for food and donated $1,000 to Special Olympics. GoNuts for Doughnuts also was present and donated back 10% of all sales.

“We want to thank the Carson Valley United Methodist Church for their donation and CoCoMoes Catering/BBQ for their continued support to the Community of Douglas County,” said Sheriff Coverley. “Ben and Amber Larimer and their staff have given time and time again to this Community and this event was no different. Douglas County continues to amaze us and we would like to thank everyone for coming out and donating.”