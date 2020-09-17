Time to pivot to flu season

Health workers and National Guardsmen work a community coronavirus testing at East Fork Station 12 on Sept. 11.

The largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases across the four Western Nevada cases largely spared Douglas County.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 31 confirmed active cases on Tuesday, only one of which was a Douglas resident.

Community testing at East Fork Station 12 at Sunridge drew 254 people on Friday, according to Douglas County Deputy Emergency Manager Dave Fogerson.

Douglas County active cases of the coronavirus was at 16, according to figures released by Carson City Health and Human Services.

That was twice the eight reported on Sept. 9. The county is still far behind the number of active and recovered cases in Carson City and Lyon County. The capital was at 43 active cases while Lyon County is at 32 cases as of Monday night. The Douglas County School District had its first reported coronavirus case on Monday in nine days.

Superintendent Keith Lewis said the case involving someone at Douglas High School didn’t have any close contacts in the school district.

“At this time, there is still no evidence that any of (Douglas County School District’s) positive cases contracted the virus within the schools.”

That brings the district up to nine cases since the beginning of the school year.

Community testing returns to Sunridge from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 24 before health officials shift gears and start adding flu vaccinations.

On Monday, Alpine County Public Health Officer Dr. Richard Johnson urged residents to get flu shots.

“While it is unclear what will happen this fall and winter, if there is COVID-19 and flu at the same time, this could place a tremendous burden on our health care systems and cause many additional illnesses hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. “Now more than ever, it’s important that everyone do there part to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu and COVID-19.”

Johnson acknowledged that the flu vaccine won’t protect residents from coronavirus, but it does decrease the risk of being sick, hospitalized or dying from influenza.

“It decreases the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick,” he said. “It protects the people around you, who may be more vulnerable to flu’s serious complications.”

Combined flu vaccination and coronavirus testing will kick off 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 at Douglas High School. Vaccinations and testing continue 4-6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School and back to Douglas High 4-6 p.m. Oct. 15.

Participants who want to get a flu shot should bring their insurance card. Uninsured and under-insured residents won’t be turned away, but health officials are asking for $20 to cover the shot.

“In previous years, we were able to offer flu vaccinations in schools throughout Carson City, Douglas County, and Lyon County to save time for the parents,” said Carson City Health and Human Services Director Nicki Aaker. “However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the necessary precautions taken to protect communities, we were not able to go into schools. Offering drive-thru flu events throughout each of our counties is still a convenient opportunity for everyone to get vaccinated.”

Coronavirus testing is free of charge and no insurance information is taken.

The Alpine County Health Department anticipates receiving flu vaccine any day now.

The annual drive-through clinic in Woodfords is set for Oct. 13.

Anyone experiencing symptoms or having questions, should call the Quad-County COVID-19 hotline at 775-283-4789. The hotline is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

