Time to dump those old drugs

Prescription Drug Take Back days are held twice a year each April and October. This nationwide program "aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means" of disposing unused or expired medicines "while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications" (www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/).

Partnership Douglas County, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, East Fork Fire Protection District, Americorps, Safeway, Walgreens, and Walmart co-sponsor Douglas County's Prescription Drug Roundup on 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27.

Unwanted, outdated, or unused items acceptable for collection are prescription medications, over-the-counter pills and vitamins, prescription liquids, and pet medications. Syringes, thermometers, inhalers, aerosol cans, ointments, lotions, hydrogen peroxide, and other liquids will not be accepted.

Medicines should be left in the original container with the patient name and any other identifying information marked out.

Although "sharps" such as insulin needles, lancets, syringes, etc., can't be accepted during the Douglas County Roundup, an Americorps volunteer will be at the Topsy Lane Walmart during the event to provide information about the safe disposal of these types of items.

Dropping off old or unused medications at one of the following locations on April 27 ensures that they will be disposed of properly:

Recommended Stories For You

East Fork Fire Station No. 4, 1476 Albite Road in Wellington

Safeway (Round Hill), 212 Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove

Sheriff's Tillman Substation, 1281 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos

Walmart (Topsy Lane), 3770 Highway 395 S in Carson City

Walgreens, 1342 Hwy 395 N in Gardnerville

Douglas County has three Med Return Drug Collection Units that are accessible year-round:

DCSO, 1038 Buckeye Road in Minden

DCSO substation, 175 Highway 50 in Stateline

The DCSO collection units are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Carson Valley Medical Center, 1107 U.S. Hwy 395 N in Gardnerville

This collection site is located in the emergency room and is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

Those unable to make it to the roundup or to one of the three collection units are encouraged to "Crush, Don't Flush." Medications to be discarded should be crushed and mixed with kitty litter or coffee grounds, placed in a plastic bag and securely sealed before being thrown away.

Nationwide, more than 900,000 pounds of unused medications were collected during the October 2018 Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Disposing of medications properly helps keep communities safe and soil and water supplies clean.

Full moon FRIDAY

April's full moon is most commonly known as the "Pink Moon," so named by Native Americans because of the colorful phlox that blooms prolifically during this time of year. The moon will be at its fullest just after 4 a.m. Pacific time, and the relatively quiet weather predicted for this week could provide some nice viewing conditions.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.