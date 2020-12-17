Time to celebrate family and community

Hello everyone. I must admit the whole COVID-19 pandemic has been taking a toll mentally on our family and myself. We have had a positive case in the household with very little symptoms yet the remaining members are negative. Our other separate households have had positives and negatives yet still both had significant illness.

This illness is so inconsistent it baffles normal common sense. I can’t fathom how frustrating it is for health care workers to be on the front lines and not be able to determine the best course of treatment for patients.

One casualty that I personally struggle with is the inability to see my grandchildren on a frequent basis. They are growing up and I can’t help but feel I am missing these special moments. I have five and they are obviously their own individuals. My grandchildren range from 6 years to a newborn and I just can’t get enough of them.

I have some friends that can’t see their grandchildren because of distance or even due to family issues. I hope and pray that I never experience such separations for those reasons. My Christmas wish for everyone is to find a way to set those differences aside and find a way to come together for the children.

During my childhood I never knew my grandparents. I had numerous cousins that told me great stories but it is an emptiness that will never be filled. The best I can do is make sure that I am being the best grandparent I can be. I urge and encourage you to find that path and bring that joy into your life.

Our community is so special to me I cannot even express it to you here in black and white. We have many examples of how we have come together to support each other. This year has been a huge challenge yet we have hosted teacher parades, mobile car shows and new spin on craft fairs. In the coming weeks, I am planning on taking a trip up to the cross located at Hot Springs Mountain at the end of East Valley and Lindsey. During that visit we will be repairing the bench, replacing the ammo can and plaques and repainting the cross. It is truly a special place and it needs some love this year. This version of the cross was erected on Christmas Eve in 2010. So, it is timely that on its 10th anniversary that we do some maintenance. No promises but you may find it gets lit again but we will see if that happens or not, I am hopeful.

The date is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 20. Meet at the intersection of East Valley and Lindsey. I have a commitment to help bring the tools and materials up. Anyone that wishes to make the hike is certainly welcome. I will develop a plan and make work assignments on that day depending upon who shows up. Naturally, everything depends on the weather as it can be freezing cold and very windy at the cross but only snow will stop the plan at this point.

I don’t have any updates on the Painted Rock project. We are waiting for a new public comment period to open up to respond to Knox Constructions mitigation measures. As soon as I know something, I will get the information out.

The dog park continues to be a huge success. I drove by on Dec. 6 and I counted approximately 20 people using the park and that was during a cold windy afternoon. I love seeing increased activity at the park and look forward to what we can do in the future.

I spoke to one of the store employees and asked when we would have pizza at the General Store again. The issue is that they do not have anyone applying for the jobs there. I don’t know anyone who is looking for a job but if you do please ask them to go to the General Store and put in their application. I know many of you had an issue with the store but we need to support them and help them overcome issues. They need us and we need them.

Finally, I am anxious to close out 2020. According to our Editor Kurt Hildebrand a lot of residents are lighting their homes to spread the Christmas spirit. I only hope that 2021 will be a kinder and gentler year. Christmas is upon us; it is a time of joy and family. Let’s embrace the season and reach out to family and friends and even strangers that need our encouragement and love.

Have a Merry Christmas Johnson Lane and we will see you in 2021! Have a great New Year!

