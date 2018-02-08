Tigers win $100 at Nevada Science Bowl

Douglas High School students tied for ninth place during the Nevada Science Bowl last weekend in Las Vegas.

Douglas was among 32 teams from 29 high schools across the state to compete for first place. The Tigers also were among the top 12 teams that received cash prizes for their school's math and science departments.

Captain Matthew Armbrust, a junior, led the team. The two seniors on the team are Andrew Voss and Abby Jens; Jamie Harrison is the other junior on the team and Wyatt Kreamer is the youngest on the team, a sophomore.

Karen Heine, coach of the science bowl team, said the team started practicing in September and held practices up until the Feb. 2 competition date.

The Nevada Regional Science Bowl was hosted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Sciences in collaboration with the Nevada site office of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration. The competitions were held on the UNLV campus and consisted of teams of students who are quizzed in the areas of biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, astronomy, earth sciences and computer science.

The Science Bowl has been held at UNLV since 1991. During the competitions, students are able to meet with professors, graduate students and other staff members.

Heine said she practiced with her team once a week using a buzzer system to determine who answers the questions first. The questions range from earth science questions on periods of major glaciation to math questions that ask students to determine the curve defined by a specific equation.

For their efforts, Douglas students won a check of $100 for their school.

Heine said the team had a great time flying down to Las Vegas.

The team will go on to the Washoe Academic Olympics that take place every Monday through the middle of March. Heine said the team is 6 and 2 so far with 14 rounds left to compete in. The Washoe Academic Olympics and the Science Bowl have different style competitions, but Heine said they practice in similar ways.

"It was a great honor to be a part of such a cool competition," Heine said. "They fund raise over $50,000, they take really good care of us, they have hundreds of volunteers who dedicate their time to this event. It is great."