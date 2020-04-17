Tigers take off from Air Force Academy

Chandler Howe and Koby Hinnant are graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy today.



Two Douglas Tigers are scheduled to graduate today from the U.S. Air Force Academy and are on their way to flight school.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chandler Howe and Koby Hinnant’s will walk in a modified ceremony where friends and family will be able to watch online. Both graduates

Hinnant was Douglas High School salutatorian in 2016 and will be commissioned a second lieutenant with a bachelors of science in operations research. Howe graduates with a bachelors in geospatial science. Both will await undergraduate pilot training.

Howe played softball and tennis for the Tigers. She was one of two JROTC members who demonstrated a class project for Gov. Brian Sandoval as part of a science, technology, engineering and math program at the school. She served as the JROTC Tiger Battalion Commander during her junior year.

Her interest in science was evident in her Letter to Santa published by The Record-Courier in 2005 when she asked for a big package of Magnetix in exchange for milk and cookies.

She will be stationed at McChord Air Force Base near Lakewood, Wash.

Hinnant is a Gardnerville native whose birth was announced in The Record-Courier. He received all-league honors in soccer and was a member of the Douglas academic team that took fourth-place at the Nevada Regional Science Bowl in Las Vegas.

Hinnant will be stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California.

He served as co-captain of the academy’s rugby team.