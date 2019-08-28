Tiger joins Carson law firm

It has been 13 years since Daniel Judd’s picture appeared prominently in The Record-Courier with a story about Betty Larrouy’s retirement.

A 2008 Douglas High School graduate and former China Spring youth counselor, Judd recently joined Allison MacKenzie Law Firm in Carson City as a new associate attorney.

Judd will focus his practice on the areas of family law, divorce, guardianships and estate planning. He is a former law clerk for both Allison MacKenzie and District Judge James T. Russell.

A Douglas High School graduate, Judd attended Western Nevada College before transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno where he obtained his bachelor of science degree in criminal justice-pre-law in 2013. Daniel went on to serve as a youth counselor at China Spring Youth Camp where he advised troubled youth. In 2014, he was sworn in as a Carson City deputy. These experiences rejuvenated his desire to help people understand the legal process and their individual rights.

Pursuing his dream of becoming an attorney, Judd attended the University of Wyoming College of Law, and in 2017, he obtained his doctor of jurisprudence degree. In 2018, he was admitted to the practice of law in Nevada.

“I am honored to join Allison MacKenzie Law Firm,” Judd said. “The firm has an affinity for family values and treats its legal team, staff and clients with the utmost respect. They are effectively able to balance compassion with great legal work for all clients,” said Daniel on his new position.

Judd lives in Carson City with his wife and two dogs.