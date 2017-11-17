Three wrecks snarl traffic on Friday

One motorist was transported for medical treatment in a collision at Highway 395 and Stockyard Road on Friday.

The collision north of Minden between a Hyundai sport utility vehicle and a pickup was reported at 11:37 a.m.

Initial reports indicated the injured party was in the Hyundai and had to be cut from the wreckage. That person was flown by Care Flight helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center.

East Fork firefighters, Douglas County deputies and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the collision.

Rescuers were also dealing with another wreck in Topaz Ranch Estates that was called out at about the same time.

That collision occurred at Highway 208 and Quail Run at 11:38 a.m. when a motorhome left the highway and ended up in a ditch.

Recommended Stories For You

One person was evaluated and transported to Carson Valley Medical Center from that incident.

A third collision was reported in the northbound lanes of Highway 50 at Cave Rock at 11:34 a.m. There were no injures reported as a result of that wreck.