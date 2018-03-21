Three-vehicle wreck closes 395 at Genoa Lane

Traffic was backed up by a collision that closed both southbound lanes of Highway 395 on Wednesday afternoon.

A school bus, pickup towing a trailer and a Subaru were all involved in the collision.

There were no students in the bus, which suffered minor damage. The trailer was knocked on its side. Neither driver reported any injury.

Medics evaluated and cleared the Subaru's driver.

The wreck was first reported around 2 p.m. Deputies also closed Genoa Lane eastbound while clearing the wreckage.