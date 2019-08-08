Three Douglas seniors receive scholarships

P.E.O. Chapter AN of Carson Valley awarded $3,000 in scholarships to three Douglas High School graduating seniors.

The first $1,000 scholarship was given to Shelbilyn Beaty, who will attend UNR majoring ln Elementary Education. The Jump Start program allowed her to graduate from both Douglas High School and WNC in June. She was a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Carson Valley Swim Center, and was active in Future Farmers of America.

The second $1,000 award was presented to Alyssa Oxley, who will attend TMCC majoring in Dental Hygiene. She plans to continue toward a Bachelor of Science degree in that major. Alyssa works at a retail store as a cashier and in Customer Service, and has volunteered at the Douglas County Animal Welfare Group.

The third $1,000 scholarship went to Shannon O’Connor who will attend UNR majoring in Engineering. She has been in Girl Scouts of Sierra Nevada for 13 years, earning many badges and the Bronze Award. She is a National Honor Society member, and has been awarded the Society of Women Engineers Young Women in STEM Certificate of Achievement.

P.E.O. is an international sisterhood with a mission of educating women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and Cottey College in Missouri. The scholarship committee members are Irene Taylor, Joanne Hall, Nancy Edmundson and Nancy Stephenson.

■ A 2014 Douglas High School graduate was awarded a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship to the Czech Republic for the 2019-2020 school year.

Whitney Weaver will be teaching English at an agriculture and forestry high school. Whitney said the education she received from the Douglas High School agriculture department is largely to thank for her readiness to teach at an agricultural school, and the information she provided about her experience in high school influenced the Fulbright Commission’s decision for her grant placement.

Through high school, Whitney was a member of the Carson Valley Future Farmers of America. During her first year of college at UNR, Whitney was elected at the State FFA President and traveled to different high school agriculture programs throughout Nevada as a speaker on leadership and community involvement through the FFA.

This spring, Whitney received her Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology from the University of Nevada. After her grant year, she will continue graduate studies at the University of Northern Colorado. To learn more about her grant placement, visit http://www.whitneyslighthouse.com.