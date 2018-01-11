Things to do in January

A special thank you for local history buffs

Many of you know Karen Dustman from her local history books published by Clairitage Press. This year Dustman began a free local history e-newsletter and is thrilled with the response.

"The reception for the newsletter has been amazing," said Dustman. "I am pleased and surprised to see just how many people find local history fascinating." To subscribe to the free history newsletter see http://blog.clairitage.com (the sign-up form is at the top right of page). To thank her readers for a phenomenal year, Dustman has released a free eBook that can be viewed by going to http://tinyurl.com/ybc6tq8b. Please feel free to share these links with friends, family, and anyone you know who enjoys local history.

Discussion and demonstration in "Live Portrait Painting"

Join Joyce Pike in a discussion and demonstration in "Live Portrait Painting" this Saturday at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 U.S. Highway 395 N. Doors open at noon and program runs from 1-3 p.m. No host wine bar and complimentary refreshments. Cost is $3 at the door, free to DCHS members. See http://www.HistoricNV.org or call 782-2555.

Pike is listed in major art publications and directories such as: "Who's Who in American Art," "World's Who's Who of Women," and, "The National Biographic Society." She is a master signature member of Oil Painters of America and emeritus member of Women Artist of the American West. After studying with Sergei Bongart, Hal Reed and Viona Ann Kendall, she taught at LA Valley College for 17 years and has given workshops, throughout the United States and in Europe and Mexico. Her major awards include the American Artist Grand National Award for floral art. She has presented several one-woman shows and her paintings have been displayed in the following museums: Museum of Singapore, China; Museum of Art, Elmira, New York; Museum of Art, Palm Springs, Elverhoj Museum, Solvang,; and Bowers Museum, Santa Ana, California.

Child advocate volunteers needed

CASA community volunteers are court-appointed special advocates for children. They are trained by CASA and then appointed by a judge to speak up for abused and neglected children in court. If you are interested in helping children in unfortunate home situations, please consider checking out the upcoming CASA training sessions for new volunteers beginning Wednesday. There are a total five sessions that must to completed for prospective volunteers to be considered. They continue on Jan. 24, and 31, Feb. 7, and Feb. 13. Class times are 5-8 p.m. Volunteers learn about the court and foster care system, how to advocate for the best interest of the children involved, about child abuse and neglect and resources available to help families. Preregistration is required. Please contact the CASA office by email at lwagoner@douglas.nv.gov or call 782-6247 to learn more.

