Thespian program shows county grants in action

Carson Valley Community Theatre’s Young Thespian Program will host theatrical events July 24-25 in Minden.

Made possible by a grant from Douglas County, both are free of charge to children under 16, with a donation requested from all others.

Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall, and run approximately one hour, including question and answer time. Seating is limited and doors will open at 6:00.

The first event is the Brüka Theatre Children’s production of “Galileo, Stars in His Eyes.”

Galileo used a Dutch invention — the telescope — to see the solar system. Mary Bennett has written a play for children about Galileo as seen through the eyes of his daughter.

The second event is the 2019 Young Chautauquan Players, presented by the Douglas County Historical Society.

Chautauqua is loosely defined “as an annual educational meeting, originating in this village (Chautauqua, N.Y.) in 1874, providing public lectures, concerts, and dramatic performances during the summer months, usually in an outdoor setting.”

In this production, students, ages 7-17, will personify historical figures including Sara Winnemucca Hopkins, Florence Nightingale, Walt Disney, Jacques Cousteau and Walt Disney among others. Nine local students and Chautauqua graduates will perform in this event and answer questions about their characters after the presentation.

These events are appropriate for all ages.

For more information, visit http://www.carsonvalleycommunitytheatre.org/

Agencies such as the Community Theatre seeking funding from the county’s community grant program for this fiscal year should complete a grant application.

County spokeswoaman Melissa Blosser said that due to the popularity of the program and limited funding, some groups will only receive part of what they’re asking for.

Agencies who have submitted grant applications by the deadline are invited to attend county commissioners’ meeting when grant recommendations are discussed, deliberated and announced as well as the meeting where the resolution is adopted and certificates are presented.

All applications and documentation submitted will become public record. Federal Income Tax Returns will remain confidential.

Grant Applications may be obtained at the locations listed below between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays:

1) County Manager’s Office

Minden Inn, 1st Floor Historic County Courthouse, 1st Floor

1594 Esmeralda Avenue

Minden, NV 89410

2)Treasurer’s Office

Historic County Courthouse, 1st Floor

1616 Eight St

Minden, NV 89410

3) General Services Office

Lake Tahoe Administration Bldg, 2nd Floor

175 Hwy 50

Stateline, NV