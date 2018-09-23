Therapeutic riding center fundraisers coming up

Two October fundraising events are set for October to benefit Kids & Horses, a therapeutic riding center located in Minden.

Intero's 4th annual chili cook off is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at 1362 Main St. in Gardnerville. Chili tastings are $5, and all proceeds go to the nonprofit.

Kids & Horses is hosting its second annual all festival, noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 2869 Esaw St. in Johnson Lane.

Founded by Incline Village resident Sam Waldman in 1999, the organization offers adaptive riding, physical therapy, and occupational therapy to individuals of all ages with special needs, according to spokeswoman Ryanna Blake.

"Our nonprofit program depends on the generosity of our donors," Blake said. "They keep our doors open to making a difference in the community."

The organization is also looking for volunteers and clients.

Recommended Stories For You

"We currently have several lesson openings in our program," she said. "Kids & Horses is proud to serve a wide range of people with disabilities, including Autism Spectrum, ADHD, Down syndrome, stroke, traumatic brain injury, and so much more."