The Sept. 17, 2020, R-C Smoky Report

Cows graze in the smoky Klauber fields south of Muller Lane on Wednesday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The Wine Walk and the Chamber’s mini-showcase are canceled today due to very unhealthy air quality of 247 and climbing this morning. A dense smoke advisory was extended to 11 a.m. today for the fifth straight day.

Douglas County schools are distance learning for the third straight day this week. Should the air clear, the schools will reopen on Friday. Visibility is down to 2.5 miles at the airport this morning.

The red flag goes up 1 p.m. today for critical fire weather expected to last through 11 p.m. Friday. While no emergency power outages have been declared for Douglas, more than 8,000 Incline Village residents could be without power for up to eight hours as 60-70 mph wind gusts are expected over the ridges.

The Painted Rock gravel pit will be a key topic of discussion by county commissioners at their 1 p.m. meeting today, but they’ll also hear a presentation from the Bureau of Land Management and a presentation on the community grant program. You can find out more by going to http://www.douglascountynv.gov and clicking on the “Watch Board Meetings” tile.

Expect increasing clouds and a high near 86 degrees today. The wind will help clear the smoke out for a bit when it picks up out of the southwest at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

