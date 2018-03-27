The seasons change and so do we

Spring brings with it hope and growth. Nature begins her display of color, brightening the tapestry of life as far as the eye can see. If you listen closely you can hear change rolling in. New life surrounds us here in our beautiful valley during this time of year. The sun shines a little brighter, the days grow in length and activity increases outside the warmth of our home. It's time to wake up.

Winter offers time to rest with extended dark nights and undersized days, we slumber a bit longer, eat a bit more and move a little slower, all in honor of the greater cycle. We are gifted with the experience of the four seasons in their traditional effect and the natural flow of living within them.

This is a time of new. Beginnings offer opportunity and excitement. A metaphorical blank canvas to color any way you like. As the flowers begin to grow they invite the bees. Daylight savings time ushers in once hidden pockets of time for exploration and adventure. The snow begins to melt transforming into a crystal clear lake in which to frolic and a majestic green mountain to wander freely.

What seeds have you planted for the coming year? The beauty of a seed is that it holds a blueprint for something grand. You plant it with hope and it takes on a life of its own fulfilling its destiny. You need only have intention. The rest comes from something bigger.

Nature is both simple and complex. This wonderful paradox allows us to simply witness its beauty. Planting a seed, for the joy of deep belly laughs in the coming months and watering it with curiosity of how this will show up is part of the fun. Seeds of adventure for summer fun set the tone for spontaneity. Seeds of health, come with a close connection to the small whispers of your body asking for what it needs. Planting a seed of courage welcomes a surprise finding you and giving you the opportunity to feel the fear and to do it anyway. Now that's living!

