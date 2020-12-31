The New Year’s Eve 2020 R-C Morning Report

Traffic camera stills downloaded at 4:30 a.m.

Nevada Department of Transportation

Genoa, Nev. — A band of snow brought a dusting to Carson Valley around 4 a.m. today prompting the state to dump silly string all over the road controls map in the mountains. Expect wet roads in the Valley with a chance that might freeze by daybreak.

If you don’t have chains or snow tires and four-wheel drive, maybe wait until the plows have made a pass or two this morning if you plan to drive into the mountains. You can visit nvroads.com if you’re looking for up-to-date information.

Regional Transportation commissioners awarded a $1.3 million contract on Wednesday to CA Group Inc. for design work on Muller Lane Parkway.

The last concrete work on the culverts on Centerville between Highway 88 and Foothill was completed this week, which should see the road finally open until next year when paving is expected to occur.

My plan is to do year in review in Saturday’s edition, mainly because I wanted to make sure 2020 was good and gone before I wrote its obituary.

The year isn’t going to go quietly with authorities preparing for New Year’s Eve at Stateline. If you’re imbibing tonight, which is completely understandable, stay home or make sure you have a sober ride.

The snow band is traveling south pretty quickly and should clear Douglas County by dawn, which means temperatures could dip below freezing for a bit. The high today is supposed to hit 41 degrees with the wind 5-10 mph out of the east.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com