The most read book in the world

The first four books of the New Testament called the “Gospels,” are the words, teachings, and events in the life of the man called, “Jesus, The Christ” written by contemporary and most devoted followers. (Matthew, Mark. Luke, and John. Their writings included eye witness accounts from others as well as their own.

The startling moral teachings of Jesus are summarized in what is called, “The Sermon On The Mount” in the fifth chapter of St. Matthew. Some of his more startling political and social principles are things concerning the Kingdom of God are predominate in the writing of Mark and Luke. To St. John goes credit for recording the most incredible and glorious miracles and promises of Jesus including the resurrection and transformation of the temporal mortal human body into an eternal and everlasting, body that mortals have hoped for since the beginning of time.

But many of his miracles recorded in the four gospels including his own resurrection reveal much more about Jesus, who he was, and what he taught than anything else. Many miracles involved the casting out of demons or evil spirits which are fallen angels who were thrown out of heaven with Satan. (Rev. 12:4) Jesus made it clear that both Satan and demons are real and can invade the human psyche causing severe depression, seizures and convulsions, fear, and even severe physical or mental debilitation. Not only do the records of eyewitnesses confirm his authority and ability to cure, what appeared to be, incurable and hopeless conditions caused by superhuman evil powers, but Jesus also made it clear that this was a major reason for his manifestation as incarnate deity. “For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil.” (1 John 3:8)

In the first chapter of the Gospel of Mark, for example, in verses, 25-28 we read of Jesus casting out a demon. Demons, in the Bible, are sometimes called “unclean spirits.” “And when the unclean spirit had convulsed him and cried out with a loud voice, he came out of him. Then they were all amazed, so that they questioned among themselves, saying, “What is this? What new doctrine is this? For with authority He commands even the unclean spirits, and they obey Him.” And immediately His fame spread throughout all the region around Galilee.”

The fame and honor of Jesus Christ continues to increase in the world today despite the suppression of governments, atheists, hostile religions, and even some scientists and educators, some of whom are obviously interested in more selfish reasons than the pursuit of truth.

These are the very good reasons why the Bible is still by far, the best selling and most read book in the world. It has sold double the number of books purchased in the last 50 years compared to the second most purchased book in the world. (425M.-650M. copies.) Read the Bible! You will find truth, comfort, and hope within its sacred pages. Jesus said in Mark 13:31 “Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will by no means pass away.”

Pastor Gene Holman of Living Word Fellowship in Gardnerville is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.