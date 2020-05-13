The May 13, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Katherine Replogle took a bunch of scenics but for some reason I was drawn to the photo of the cat.

Genoa, Nev. — It’s early yet, but as of Tuesday, 4,091 Douglas County mail-in ballots have been accepted and are ready to count. More concerning is that 3,745 have been returned as undeliverable.

The 320 voters whose ballots have been rejected will get a letter fro the clerk with instructions to fix the issue. If you didn’t get a ballot in the mail, visit govotedouglas.com or the election center behind the courthouse in Minden to check on your registration.

There were three more coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday night bringing the total for the four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services to 127 with 84 recoveries and two deaths. One of the five active Douglas cases shifted to the recovered column for four active and 20 recoveries.

As of Tuesday evening, 961 results from 1,779 tests of people without symptoms have been received with only one positive, according to public health officials. We might start hearing Douglas results tonight or Thursday, but the large volume of tests might require a little longer.

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 62 degrees and the wind out of the west at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance of showers tonight with the snow level at 6,600 feet after midnight.

