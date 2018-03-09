The March 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Three whole candidates filed for office on Thursday, including Roxanne Stangle for Minden Town Board, Michael Nalder for Douglas County Mosquito Abatement District and Dan Norman for Kingsbury General Improvement District. Filing continues through March 15.

If you're wondering, Kelly Nalder, who filed for mosquito district earlier this week, is Michael's sister-in-law. All part of living in Cousin Valley. Heck, I might be related to them by marriage in some way. I just missed working with Kelly at The R-C in the second half of the 1990s.

There are still plenty of offices no one has filed for, including Douglas County Public Administrator. Claudette Springmeyer announced her retirement last year, and she will be a hard act to follow. Also missing candidates, so far, are Genoa Town Board, Lake Ridge, Logan Creek, Skyland and Zephyr Heights.

Two Tahoe districts, Zephyr Knolls and Elk Point, are completely turning over, and haven't yet had any takers, according to the Clerk's Office. One of the dangers of applying term limits to these tiny districts is the pool of potential candidates drains off pretty fast.

We're on the south edge of a weak storm system that's cooking across the West this weekend. We could see some rain showers on Saturday night.

Today expect partly sunny skies and a high near 56. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. If the rain arrives it will show up after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the forecast.