The March 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — We have our first race for town board with the filing of a fourth candidate in Gardnerville. Michael Henningsen threw his hat into the ring on Wednesday. Henningsen is a descendent of the Danish clan who arrived in Carson Valley in 1878. Brian Trute and incumbents Linda Slater and Ken Miller have also filed.

A Lake wind advisory is in effect for Lake Tahoe through 4 p.m. today with 15-25 mph southwest winds, gusting to 40 mph. Expect 2-3 foot waves from the mid-lake to the north and east.

The snow we had in Genoa is going pretty fast, especially since the low this morning dropped down to 49 degrees. The wind's already blowing as the next set of storms sets up for Friday through the weekend. The temperature will only get 10 degrees warmer today on it's way to near 60.