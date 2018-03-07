The March 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Genoans will discuss taking ownership and maintaining the statue of Lillian Virgin proposed for downtown. The statue is at the foundary now and is expected to be poured in May. Proponents are applying for a special use permit to set the statue up at the corner of Main and Nixon streets in downtown.

Arbor Day is April 27, and Genoans are planning a celebration. The Genoa Town Board is scheduled to discuss a request for $1,200 to plant two trees in honor of the day, and another $1,500 to bring Jacks Valley, Minden and Gardnerville elementary school children to town. The Genoa Town Board meets 6:30 p.m. in the town hall.

The Town of Minden will be looking to the future tonight with a discussion of its urban service boundary. The town wholesales water to the county, but it also provides garbage pickup and local road maintenance. Minden Town Board members meet 5:30 p.m. in the CVIC Hall.

In the excitement from Monday's filing, I neglected to point out that Douglas County's longest serving elected official Constable Paul Gilbert filed for re-election. Incumbents Karen Ellison, District Attorney Mark Jackson and Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis also filed on Monday.

It looks like filing was light on Tuesday, with mostly town and district board candidates signing up. As near as I can tell Gardnerville is the only board with a candidate for every seat so far, after incumbent Ken Miller and newcomer Brian Trute filed on Tuesday. Cassandra Jones' seat on the town board will be open, since she's running for East Fork Justice of the Peace.

Today expect partly sunny skies and a balmy 58 degrees outside as the next disturbance in the force heads this way. The southwest wind will pick up to 5-10 mph later this morning.