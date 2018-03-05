The March 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Today is the first day of filing for nonjudicial office. I expect that the Clerk-Treasurer's office is going to be busy when it opens this morning. We'll have a news team, consisting of Jim Grant and I, there to greet the first candidates.

A South Lake Tahoe man, whose probation was revoked last week, is scheduled to return to District Court to face more charges today. Ray Brashears, 33, was arrested Sept. 19, 2017, allegedly in possession of equipment to manufacture false identities. That arrest resulted in the revocation of his probation for check fraud last week.

With overnight lows dropping down into the low teens and all the precipitation, be careful walking around today. East Fork medics responded to two instances where people slipped at St. Gall Catholic Church with in 10 minutes of each other around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday night's almost full moon combined with the cloud cover to prompt someone to call 911 to report a fire in the Pine Nuts. Moonrise was 8 p.m. Saturday, which was around when the call came in. Sunset today is 5:56 p.m.

With snow cover and light winds, I expect the BLM and the Tahoe Burn Team will be taking advantage of the break in the weather to set actual fires. Don't be surprised if you see some smoke plumes rising from the mountains.

Highway 88 is closed west of Caples Lake for avalanche control. The same concerns have Highway 89 closed from South Lake Tahoe to Bliss State Park. Otherwise, the roads are clear throughout Douglas County and traffic's flowing as of 6:10 a.m.

It should be a nice day, today, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 45 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the east at 5 mph in the afternoon.