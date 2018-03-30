The March 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A man jumped out of a vehicle on Genoa Lane near Galeppi on Thursday night. The man was helicoptered for treatment with nonlife-threatening injuries.

It's Good Friday today, which means St. Gall Catholic Church will be hosting the Passion Play at 12:10 p.m. with the Live Stations of the Cross. It's a powerful start to the observation of Easter, which is Sunday.

The temperature is forecast to hit 70 today, which means it will probably end up at 72 or 73. It looks like Easter weekend will follow suit with sunny skies and a few warm breezes.