The March 29 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I swear that sign parked near the McDonalds keeps changing dates. Last week when I took the picture it said roadwork was starting March 26. Now it says April 2. Seems like a sort of big April Fools prank.

What isn't a prank is that one and maybe two lanes of Highway 395 will be shut down tonight for work on overhead signs. The state says the work will be done by 6 a.m. Friday.

When they do start work on the Muller Lane bridge over the West Fork, I know that will toss a big wrench into my commute. I like taking Muller on the way home, partly because it's quieter than Genoa Lane, and partly because I like to get off Highway 395 as quickly as I can around 5 p.m.

It's warming up fast, with my car thermometer reading 71 degrees as I was driving through Minden on Wednesday. The high at the airport was 66 degrees, so it wasn't far off. Expect it to be warmer than the forecast 66 degrees today.