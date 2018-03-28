The March 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Stateline casinos posted a 32-percent increase in gaming revenue in February, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. They raked in $19.8 million, up from $15 million last year. That's the highest percentage increase in the entire state.

Unemployment numbers for the county dropped nearly half a percent in February, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The number of workers on the unemployment rolls was down to 1,108 while the labor pool was up to 23,059 workers.

County commissioners wrapped up their second day of tentative budget hearings on Tuesday after receiving a lot more detail on each item. They'll take it back up again next week.

The U.S. Census estimate for Douglas County shows the county is up 289 people between 2016 and 2017, bringing the federal estimate to 48,309. That's as close to the Demographer's estimate of the county's population of 48,300 on a noncensus year that I've ever seen.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s today as the daffodils start to show their heads. The wind will be calm out of the west at 5 mph.