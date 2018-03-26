The March 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The county starts its tentative budget process 9 a.m. today. Commissioners are scheduled to go until 12:30 p.m., but I bet it may be longer, given the circumstances. The process continues on Tuesday.

A Fish Springs man is scheduled to be arraigned on felony battery and drug charges in district court this morning. Thomas J. Sims was arrested Jan. 14 after deputies responded to the Sierra Spirit Ranch.

This past week of storms brought 1.81 inches of precipitation to the Desert Research Institute Gauge south of Genoa Lane and 1.35 inches at Minden-Tahoe Airport. So far this year, the weather gauge at Minden has recorded 3.77 inches for the calendar year and 7.67 inches since Sept. 1. The average for the entire water year is 8.89 inches, so not too shabby.

Recommended Stories For You

That tap looks like it's turned off for the rest of the month, though with higher temperatures forecast for the week. Today expect sunny skies with a high temperature of 46 and the wind picking up out of the northeast at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.