The March 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Grand Jury's report is out at douglasdistrictcourt.com` Folks should be warned not to use it as a civics lesson for kids without perhaps redacting the portions dealing with the indictments of sex offenders toward the end.

The atmospheric river is delivering the precipitation. As of 6:20 a.m. I've got .83 inches of rain, and it's not showing any signs of letting up. Further out in the Valley, the Desert Research Institute gauge shows .63 inches of rain since Wednesday morning, while another half inch fell at the airport.

Road controls are limited to the upper elevations, with snow showing up on the Daggett Summit traffic camera. Expect to need chains or snowtires over Kingsbury and Spooner. Highways 50 has chain requirements and 88’s closed for avalanche control.

Recommended Stories For You

Streamflows are back up this morning with Daggett Creek showing 8.52 cubic feet per second this morning, or more than four times its median flow, and well over its 1998 maximum of 5.10. Sandbag locations are listed at http://www.douglascountynv.gov

The East Fork is creeping up toward action stage of 6 feet near Markleeville. It's at 5.4 feet this morning, which is above its predicted increase.

We're already at today's forecast rain total and within five degrees of the high temperature. The wind will pick up out of the south at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. It's still raining steadily in Genoa.