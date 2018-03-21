The March 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — You've got to climb all the way to Highland Meadow at 7,798 feet to find any temperature below freezing, and that's just 31 degrees. Otherwise, it looks like rain all the way up the mountain and down the other side.

I'm up to about a quarter inch of rain so far this morning, and it's coming down pretty good. The Desert Research Institute gauge is showing .07 inches, since St. Patrick's Day.

Will we see flooding? Maybe … in places. We've got an atmospheric river rolling into the region, with the storm's peak hitting tonight into Thursday. Forecasters say it will be soggy in the places that got a lot of snow last week, but that they don't expect the rivers to hit flood stage.

Snow levels today will be above 8,000 feet before dropping to 7,000 feet in the afternoon. When the snow comes up top, it will be Sierra cement for sure.

The only road controls in Western Nevada is the wind alert in Washoe Valley and chain controls over Mount Rose.

We've already hit the slight chance of rain for this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 58 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 15-20, with gusts up to 40 mph.