The March 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County Republicans are meeting 6:30-8:30 p.m. today to pick delegates for the county convention. There's a big ad (thanks for that, by the way) in Sunday's R-C listing the locations, which tend to be at Valley fire. Visit douglasgop.org to find out where you're supposed to meet.

A transient accused of stabbing a man to death in a Stateline hotel room is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court this morning. Jose Rodriquez-Quezada is set for arraignment before District Judge Tod Young this morning on a murder charge.

If it's the first day of spring, there must be a significant winter storm on the way. Or at least one that will see snow in the Sierra and rain in the Valley. The National Weather Service is forecasting several feet of snow in the high Sierra by Friday. If you're going over the hill, anticipate a big mess.

We may get a taste of that precipitation starting around 5 p.m. today. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 55 degrees. The breeze will pick up to 5 mph out of the southeast this afternoon. Expect a little bit more wind tonight, but nothing spectacular.