The March 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The first step toward completion of the former Condron Shell Station is before the Gardnerville Town Board today. A $437,000 bid by Simerson Construction is up for consideration. The project located in the Gardnerville S-Curve is being funded by grants. Gardnerville meets 4:30 p.m. in the town offices

Douglas County School Superintendent Teri White's evaluation by school board trustees is scheduled for today. The board is meeting at Carson Valley Middle School, starting at 4 p.m. today after 3:30 p.m. tour. Board members will also discuss school safety, all after 5:30 p.m.

The road to Death Valley reopened on Monday after being closed for six hours for a huge chemical truck fire. Highway 190 closed around 2:17 p.m. Monday after a large truck with a tanker trailer turned over and caught fire, according to the CHP. The hazardous materials clean-up is getting started this morning.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Western Nevada starting 5 p.m. Thursday and lasting through 5 a.m. St. Patrick's Day with a chance of 3-7 inches of snow accumulating in valleys and 6-12 inches above 5,000 feet.

It's a balmy 51 degrees outside here in Genoa with nary a cloud in the sky. If it's that warm with no cloud cover, I can safely say that whatever's coming this week could be a doozy.

Expect the high temperature to reach 57 degrees and breezy, with the wind 5-10 mph pickup up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon with gusts of up to 35 mph.