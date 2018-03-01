The March 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It's snowing lightly in Genoa this morning, as the brunt of the storm starts rolling in. The wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today, with 20-30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph, with 65 mph gusts in wind-prone areas, which includes the Highway 395-88 axis.

Minden-Tahoe Airport recorded a 41 mph wind gust at about 5:55 a.m. There was a 30 mph gust in the Ranchos at 6 a.m. Fish Springs had a 38 mph gust and Johnson Lane a 39 mph gust.

If this storm plays out as advertised we could have a shingle-ripper on our hands. I hear they're taking odds on whether the power goes out at the Sports Book. And the first winners are 79 NV Energy customers in Yerington. Good luck collecting. If you're working on a computer, save often.

Genoa had a scare last night when some lines came down on Mill Street. It turns out they were phone and cable lines, so not as dangerous, but certainly as annoying.

Road controls are in effect over Kingsbury and on Highway 50 from Spooner to the state line. There's snow at the top of Kingsbury, but the lower elevations were clear at 6:30 a.m.

The forecast calls for rain and snow before 11 a.m. and then rain, with a high temperature of 44 degrees. A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. and lasts through Friday morning. If the last two storms have been any indicator of timing expect the worst of it during the tail end of that.