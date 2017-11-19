The Joan of Arc of health

For eight tempestuous years Caroline Sarda swims with the barracudas of the Financial District of San Francisco. Sixty to eighty hour weeks are common, she drinks coffee like a fiend, and catches her meals on the run and then on Sundays is seriously sick. "I finally discover a 30-day cleansing program. When I come out, my friends say I look like I've come out of a coma."

I met Caroline at the recent Gardnerville Craft Show. She had a display of her company's products. She looked like Miss America and spoke with the conviction of Joan of Arc.

I'd just purchased an atomizer bottle of her Altearah, a color/fragrance oil. This was an impulse buy based more on Caroline than on the product. Two days later I call Caroline and ask if she is available to come out to Smith Valley for a cup of tea, so we can talk. She accepts then Patric, her Harrison Ford look-alike husband calls and postpones our meeting until the end of the week; business urgency.

Xlvita(csarda@xlvita.com) is the name of her Minden based company. "I have clients all over the world and build close relationships with customers and suppliers. I also like to discover women owned companies" she says. "How many employees do you have?" "It's just me" and she instantly shifts gears. For every question I ask Caroline gives me six answers. "Many of the ingredients I use come from the South of France. Our skin is our largest organ and what goes on our skin goes directly into our blood stream. If you don't take care of your body, where will you live?"

Her enthusiasm is absolutely rampant, her hands are always in motion giving emphasis to her thoughts, and her verve for living is a sure indication that her health enhancement products are doing their job.

I pin her down (not literally, of course) and ask about the color/fragrance elements she uses. "Health and energy are the basis of my work and colors and scents are a means to that end." Again, and again she reaffirms her desire to help people and spread the good word of health.

Recommended Stories For You

I ask if she has hopes of becoming a big business and she answers an emphatic "NO."

There are 14 different ingredients in the atomizer-bottle in front of me and I know this is a bit unorthodox, but I put a dab on the back of each hand before I start typing this. I know for sure the office smells aromatically wonderful, and my hands are warm, but I can't vouch for the quality of the writing being any better.

Getting to know Caroline has been immense fun. Her enthusiasm is absolutely rampant, her hands are always in motion giving emphasis to her thoughts, and her verve for living is a sure indication that her health enhancement products are doing their job.

She claims she never goes anywhere without taking a few bottles in her purse, and sure enough there they are, small bottles of oil and minerals. "I just might feel like a cold is coming on," she says.

Ron Walker can be contacted at walkover@gmx.com