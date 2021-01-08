The Jan. 8, 2021, R-C Morning Report

Two mud hens appear to walk on water at Jakes Wetlands in Minden.

Ed Baird/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — East Valley resident Nicholas Maier was named to Dave Akola’s seat on the Douglas County Planning Commission on Thursday. Akola was elected to the Topaz Ranch Estates General Improvement District board.

Former planning commissioner Bryan Davis has been recommended to take Matt Bernard’s seat on the Minden Town Board. That appointment could be confirmed by county commissioners as early as their Jan. 21 meeting.

A two-hour standoff in Topaz Ranch Estates on Thursday night wrapped up peacefully after the resident refused to come out. Sheriff’s personnel de-escalated the response around 9 p.m.

Douglas saw the third death attributed to coronavirus reported in three days on Thursday. All three were men in their 40s, 70s and 80s, according to Douglas County Emergency Management. The county is at 1,014 active cases, 1,075 recoveries and 21 deaths so far in the pandemic.

The middle of January might as well be the middle of July for all the moisture we’re getting. According to the long-term forecast we’re going to approach a high of 60 by this time next week.

A weak winter storm will bring windy conditions to the Valley today, but no precipitation, according to the forecast. Expect the wind to pick up out of the west at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com