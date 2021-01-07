The Jan. 7, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Construction of the new McDonald's looks like it's under way.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — I’m following up on a reported water outage in the Gardnerville Ranchos last night. If I find out something more I’ll post it.

The average sales price for a home in the East Fork Township was a record $547,807 during 2020, according to figures released by Assessor Trent Tholen on Wednesday. That’s a 16 percent increase over last year. Homes got bigger in the Valley with an average 2,047 square feet.

A Douglas resident in his 40s succumbed to the coronavirus, it was reported on Wednesday. The county had 17 new cases and 7 recoveries. A vaccination clinic for first-tier workers was conducted Wednesday at the Senior Center.

It’s board appointment day today at the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. While the board is meeting at 9 a.m., no appointments are scheduled to be made before 11:45 a.m. You can follow along at http://www.douglascountynv.gov and click agendas and minutes.

A new storm is due to arrived tonight, and might bring some more snow to the Sierra by early Friday morning. Today expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 49 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com