The Jan. 5, 2021, R-C Morning Report

For the second time this year a truck lies on its side next to Highway 395 north of Minden.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Community coronavirus testing is 1-3 p.m. today at East Fork Fire Station No. 12 in Sunridge. Douglas reported 26 new cases of the virus and two-dozen recoveries.

The only road controls in the county this morning are over Spooner Summit. Medics reported slippery conditions near the Clear Creek Golf Course on Monday night, so take it easy through there.

Proponents of a Gardnerville Maverik are seeking to subdivide the 8.65-acre parcel into three parcels. The company had an approval but the tentative map expired, which means they have to start over with the Gardnerville Town Board 4:30 p.m. today.

The town is also discussing a tentative map for a project just south of the Rite Aid. Gardnerville is meeting via Zoom. You can get the log-in information at http://www.townofgardnerville.com

Commissioner John Engels was elected chairman of the board on Monday. Newly elected commissioner Walt Nowosad was named vice chairman. A handful of elected officials took the oath of office at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Monday morning.

The forecast calls for sunny skies today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, with the wind calm picking up out of the northwest around 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com