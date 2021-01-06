The Jan. 6, 2021, R-C Morning Report

Ducks paddle around Jake's Wetlands on Monday morning.

Ken Bezich/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — After hearing that a stretch of sidewalk between the entrance to Kings Lane and the Waterloo center would cost roughly 40 percent of their annual budget, Gardnerville Town Board members rejected all bids on the $836,000 project that would have included putting Martin Slough in a culvert and install a new crossing.

Minden will discuss accepting a $353,720 donation to improve Seeman Pond Park and a proposal to hire an engineer for design of the park located north of the Bently Distillery along Buckeye Road.

Minden will also discuss recommending appointment to the town board. Up for the seat are Mark Sanders, Bryan Davis, Kaycee Summers and Kris Rowlett. The town board meets in person 5:30 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Genoans will discuss work being conducted on the town hall using the last of the RDA 1 money. They’re also expected to approve the National Radon Action Month proclamation. Gardnerville approved their proclamation on Tuesday.

Genoans meet virtually 5:30 p.m. today. Radon testing kits will be available at the town hall for free during January and February with an appointment. Call 782-TOWN for more information.

As a Douglas resident in his 80s became the 19th death attributed to the coronavirus outbreak, the real question is when vaccinations will be generally available. Douglas had two new coronavirus cases and 30 recoveries on Tuesday.

Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees with the wind variable in the afternoon. The next storm won’t turn up until early Friday morning, and that won’t be much of a producer according to the forecast.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of the Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com