The Jan. 4, 2021, R-C Morning Report

The sun rises on opening day at Topaz Lake.

Doug Busey

Genoa, Nev. — It started to snow on Kingsbury around 5:30 a.m. as the band of weather moves south. There aren’t any road controls in Douglas, yet, but that’s a possibility as the morning continues. It’s dumping at Mount Rose, so be prepared for road controls up top.

Douglas public officials will be officially sworn in virtually today at 9 a.m., including three new county commissioners, who will have their first meeting at 1 p.m.

It’s training day with sessions on Nevada’s ethics and open meeting laws and appointments to the boards on which commissioners serve. You can follow along at http://www.douglascountynv.gov and click meetings and agendas.

I got word the trucker in Friday evening’s rollover on Highway 395 north of Muller Lane will be OK. The fatal collision at 395 and Johnson Lane from last February is on the NHP message board, which means they’re doing some follow-up on that case.

Anglers turned up at Topaz Lake for opening day, and I even heard that patrol boat Marine 8 was on the water over the weekend.

The biggest impact the storm will have on Carson Valley today will be the wind advisory through 7 p.m. Expect the wind to pick up around 7 a.m. and hit 40 mph gusts starting after lunch. Save often.

If the temperature drops this morning we might see a few snowflakes fall in the Valley, but otherwise expect wind and rain. Today’s high temperature could reach 51 degrees.

