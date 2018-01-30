The Jan. 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A man facing an indictment for sexual assault on a child is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court today for a competency hearing. Juan G. Ramirez-Vargas, 45, was the first person indicted by the Douglas County Grand Jury.

Deputies responded to a fight at a Topaz Ranch Estates bar at around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The party alleged to have been the aggressor had a warrant out for his arrest, and it sounds like the other man wants to press charges.

Gardnerville's road crews will be engaged in what one county commissioner calls that "concierge service" filling cracks this week. Town officials ask you be careful where they are working, but don't hesitate to wave and say "howdy."

We stand a pretty good chance of breaking the high temperature record today, if the forecast holds. The record for Jan. 30 is 64 degrees set in 2012 in Minden. Wednesday's record of 72 degrees set in 1995 will be tougher to beat.

It looks like we'll actually have mostly sunny skies today with a high near, you guessed it, 64 degrees. The wind will pick up to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. That's why it's going to be warm.