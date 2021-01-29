The Jan. 29, 2021, R-C Morning Report

Flocking birds fill the trees flocked with snow around bird feeders in Topaz Ranch Estates.

Genoa, Nev. — Highway 50 over Echo Summit appears to be the only direct route through the Sierra to be open this morning. Both Interstate 80 and Highway 88 are closed due to weather. Highway 395 between the Nevada state line and Bridgeport remains closed and is under an avalanche warning.

If you’re headed north of 5,000 feet anticipate road controls both in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There was a disabled semi in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 just south of Spooner Junction.

Topaz Ranch Estates resident John Flaherty reported snow 3-4 feet in spots on the ground this morning. Markleeville reported 3 feet of snow to the National Weather Service. Bridgeport reported a snow depth of 4 feet.

Daggett Pass at the top of Kingsbury recorded 30 inches. Down in the Valley, Minden Weather Watcher Stan Kapler reported 9 inches of snow, while I reported 9.5 inches from north of Genoa.

The schools are expected to open with a 90-minute delay today after two snow days in a row. There might be a change, but looking at the traffic cams and what came down here, I suspect the buses will be rolling. State offices are also on a two-hour delay this morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team got another workout on Thursday to help a skier in distress. The man became exhausted, but received help from a group of passing snowboarders, who packed down a trail from him and directed rescuers to his location.

By my count, the all-volunteer Search and Rescue Team has been toned out four times since Saturday, or pretty much whenever snow has been flying.

We might see a little more snow this morning before 7, but otherwise the storm will be clearing out with a chance we’ll see a little sun this afternoon. The wind will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. The weekend is forecast to be sunny, but expect at least some freezing fog in the Valley on Saturday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com