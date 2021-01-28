The Jan. 28, 2021, Snowed-in Report

Rescuers work a vehicle rollover at Highway 395 and Airport Road on Wednesday evening.

East Fork Professional Firefighters Association

Genoa, Nev. — With up to 9 inches of snow on the ground in the foothills Douglas County schools are closed for a second day in a row. It’s snowing right now and there are road controls on Highway 395 from Indian Hills to the state line, where California has the road closed to Bridgeport.

Rescuers had a couple of wrecks they responded to on Highway 395 near Minden on Wednesday evening with a possible wrong-way driver in custody near Ironwood around 5:30 p.m. and a vehicle rollover at Airport Road about an hour later.

The closure of Highway 395 in California sent truck traffic down Highway 208 to 338 and a couple of them got stuck. Highway 88 is closed over the mountains, leaving 50 and 80 as the only direct means over the Sierra.

It’s probably best to take the hint from the schools and rescuers and unless you have to be somewhere, to hang around a bit this morning and check nvroads.com. You don’t have to rely entirely on the pink lines, there are traffic cameras for points all over the county. State offices are on a two-hour delay this morning.

Douglas is down to 861 active cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday night as new recoveries continue to outpace new cases 31-5.

The winter storm warning continues until 4 p.m. today and we could see additional snowfall. There’s a blizzard warning at Lake Tahoe with snow falling at 2-3 inches decreasing to 1-2 inches an hour. Winds blowing at 40 mph are not going to make travel easier.

We’re looking at the possibility of snow before 10 a.m. and then the potential for snow and rain. The high will climb to 39 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 10-15 mph as the front starts to push east.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com