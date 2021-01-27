The Jan. 27, 2021, R-C Snowing Report

A little Sierra cement clings to a branch north of Genoa where 5.25 inches of snow fell on Wednesday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County schools have called a snow day as a result of the storm. The district said it will track the weather today and decide what to do about Thursday. The Carson Valley Swim Center is delaying opening until 8 a.m., Director Shannon Harris said. That might change to closed at some point depending on how quickly the roads are cleared and whether we get another burst.

There are road controls on every state highway in Douglas County, and since the snowstorm doesn’t have a map, it’s likely side streets will be pretty slick, too. Be careful going out this morning, and if you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t.

NV Energy is reporting 80 customers near Ruhenstroth are affected by a power outage this morning. The site isn’t listing a cause, but I wager it’s weather-related. They say the lights will be back on by 6:30 a.m.

I recorded 5.25 inches of snow a mile north of Genoa as of a quarter after 5 a.m. It was coming down at more than an inch an hour there for a bit.

Western Nevada College up and closed and state offices are on a two-hour delay to open at 10 a.m. Again, keep in mind that this is still the front end of the winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service, which is not due to expire until 4 p.m. Thursday.

We might see a little thunder with our snowstorm this morning. The high today is expected to climb to 36 degrees, and the wind will pick up out of the south at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Some of the snow that fell this morning is pretty light, so expect issues with visibility on the drive in today.

