The Jan. 26, 2021, R-C Morning Report

At 6 a.m. there was snow on several roads around Douglas County.

Nevada Department of Transportation

Genoa, Nev. — A Monday storm that hit with the left in the morning and came around with the roundhouse right by afternoon, causing slippery roads and leaving enough snow to cause problems for motorists. Kingsbury was snarled by a spin-out around 5:30 p.m. and a rollover on Kimmerling near Country Lane around 7:30 p.m.

Road controls are in effect for Highway 395 from the junction of Highway 88 south to Sonora Junction and on Highway 88 from Minden to the state line, in addition to anything in the mountains. Take it slow on the way into work this morning.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue was out in the midst of the storm on Monday evening retrieving a skier who got turned around at Heavenly. It was their second rescue in three days.

A winter storm warning kicks off 10 p.m. tonight with snow accumulations of 4-10 inches in the forecast and 10-20 inches above 5,000 feet. Forecasters say areas west of Highway 395 including Jacks Valley and Foothill Road in Carson Valley could be affected.

As with Monday’s storm, it’s entirely possible that things will seem fine in the morning and go to heck in the afternoon. A break on Wednesday afternoon before a second blast hits could lull motorists into thinking the storm’s over.

Douglas County reported a third coronavirus death from the weekend was a man in his 60s. The county has had 28 deaths attributed to the virus. There were 47 recoveries on Monday, bringing the totals to 932 active cases and 1,390 recoveries.

California lifted the stay-at-home order for neighboring Mono County on Monday. Mono went from lock-down to the purple tier, which is the Golden State’s most restrictive. Meanwhile, Alpine reported it had zero active cases on Monday.

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 33 degrees today. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph with snow creeping into the forecast after 4 p.m., which should give folks time to get home before the brunt of the storm hits tonight.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com